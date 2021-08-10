Franklin Parish mother accused of shooting her child

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a woman accused of shooting her 13-year-old daughter. The incident happened on August 8, 2021, on the 1500 block of Gum Street in Winnsboro.

According to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a report from Franklin Medical Center regarding a 13-year-old gunshot victim. Initially, it was reported the shot was self-inflicted but an investigation later revealed that her mother, Lachandra Jones shot her.

The sheriff’s office says the incident seemed to have started as a discipline dispute between Jones and her child. They say, at some point, Jones pointed a weapon at the girl and shot her. FPSO say Jones told them she didn’t realize the gun was loaded.

Jones was arrested on August 9 in Alexandria on the charges of 2nd-degree cruelty to juvenile and illegal use of weapons.

In a statement, Sheriff Kevin Cobb says this is a very disturbing situation and the focus here is the child. Cobb says he is hoping and praying for a miracle.

Authorities say the child is in critical condition at LSU Shreveport.

