ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Lamar Gafford from the Town Talk revealed his top five returning athletes (who play multiple positions) in Cenla.

The list includes Isiah Stinson from Rosepine, Jarvis Newton from ASH, Triston Dunbar from Marksville, Abel Peterman from ASH, and Tylen Singleton from Many.

