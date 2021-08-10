Advertisement

LHSAA sets COVID-19 guidelines for 2021 fall sports

(Source: LHSAA)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LHSAA has released its updated set of guidelines for the 2021 fall sports.

The guidelines state that any school that is unable to participate in a game this year due to COVID-19 related issues will have to forfeit the matchup instead of being considered a no-contest. These guidelines are in place for both regular and post-season games.

The memorandum also states that several teams took advantage of the system that LHSAA had laid out last year and used COVID-19 issues to avoid playing certain games.

The LHSAA states in the memorandum, “Unlike last year, we will not referee the alleged manipulation of COVID issue relief to facilitate avoidance of opponents for sport specific power ranking reasons.”

The LHSAA said that they are confident in the coaches, medical personnel, and local epidemiologists to manage COVID-19 problems that may come up this season. As of now, they will leave it up to each school district to make their own guidelines when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing.

The high school football season starts on Sept. 2.

