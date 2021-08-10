Advertisement

Saints CB Patrick Robinson retires

New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) defends against safety Eric Burrell...
New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) defends against safety Eric Burrell (32) and defensive back Patrick Robinson (21) in a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A surprise announcement took place on Airline Drive on Tuesday, cornerback Patrick Robinson is retiring from the NFL. That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

Robinson was in the mix to be a starting cornerback for the Black and Gold in 2021. The team lacked star power opposite Marshon Lattimore at the spot.

The Saints drafted Robinson in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Robinson played eight seasons with New Orleans. He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles.

