Attorney General Jeff Landry warns of recently recalled child products
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a Wednesday news release, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced several child products that have been recently recalled.
“As Louisiana Attorney General, I am committed to making our State a safer place for our children,” Attorney General Landry said. “I urge families to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products.”
Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the recently recalled products:
- Infant Bath by BATTOP
- Children’s Bath Wraps by 10-in-1 RH
- Infant Teethers by Battat
- Infant Activity Rattles by Playgro
- Cat & Jack Baby Rompers by Target
- Infant Sleep Bags by TJX
- Inclined Sleeper Accessory by Kolcraft
- Brutus Swing Sets by Leisure Time Products
- Slap Watches by K&M International
- Girls Puffer Jackets by JCPenny
- METROUS Strollers by Ergobaby
- Children’s Fishing Toy Games by Blue Star Trading
- 4-in-1 or 2-in-1 Rock’ n Glide Soothers by Fisher-Price
- Children’s Nightgowns by Booph
- Adapters included with RumbleSeats by UPPAbaby
- Children’s Robes by SIORO
- Children’s Nightgowns by Auranso Official
- Girl’s Nightgowns by La Paloma
For more information on recently recalled products, click HERE.
