Advertisement

Attorney General Jeff Landry warns of recently recalled child products

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a Wednesday news release, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced several child products that have been recently recalled.

“As Louisiana Attorney General, I am committed to making our State a safer place for our children,” Attorney General Landry said. “I urge families to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the recently recalled products:

  • Infant Bath by BATTOP
  • Children’s Bath Wraps by 10-in-1 RH
  • Infant Teethers by Battat
  • Infant Activity Rattles by Playgro
  • Cat & Jack Baby Rompers by Target
  • Infant Sleep Bags by TJX
  • Inclined Sleeper Accessory by Kolcraft
  • Brutus Swing Sets by Leisure Time Products
  • Slap Watches by K&M International
  • Girls Puffer Jackets by JCPenny
  • METROUS Strollers by Ergobaby
  • Children’s Fishing Toy Games by Blue Star Trading
  • 4-in-1 or 2-in-1 Rock’ n Glide Soothers by Fisher-Price
  • Children’s Nightgowns by Booph
  • Adapters included with RumbleSeats by UPPAbaby
  • Children’s Robes by SIORO
  • Children’s Nightgowns by Auranso Official
  • Girl’s Nightgowns by La Paloma

For more information on recently recalled products, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.
Disaster Medical Assistance Team members arrive to assist Rapides Regional Medical Center
Cliron Price
Bond reduction denied for Liberty Arsenal shooting suspect
Rapides Parish school buses.
Concerns continue over new school bus system in Rapides Parish
FILE - Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana's top public health officer, speaks about the state's...
Louisiana hospitals overrun, but peak could be weeks away

Latest News

Source: KALB
Rapides Parish Library to temporarily suspend in-house programs
Rapides Parish Coliseum
Rapides Parish Coliseum seeing record numbers despite 4th surge of COVID-19
St. Mary Parish officials say 166 chickens and 16 goats and sheep were being kept in poor...
Morgan City man faces 147 counts of cockfighting in St. Mary Parish
Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 in Downtown Alexandria, La.
RPSO deputies respond to two separate medical emergencies at DC 1