Attorney General Jeff Landry warns of recently recalled child products

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a Wednesday news release, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced several child products that have been recently recalled.

“As Louisiana Attorney General, I am committed to making our State a safer place for our children,” Attorney General Landry said. “I urge families to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the recently recalled products:

Infant Bath by BATTOP

Children’s Bath Wraps by 10-in-1 RH

Infant Teethers by Battat

Infant Activity Rattles by Playgro

Cat & Jack Baby Rompers by Target

Infant Sleep Bags by TJX

Inclined Sleeper Accessory by Kolcraft

Brutus Swing Sets by Leisure Time Products

Slap Watches by K&M International

Girls Puffer Jackets by JCPenny

METROUS Strollers by Ergobaby

Children’s Fishing Toy Games by Blue Star Trading

4-in-1 or 2-in-1 Rock’ n Glide Soothers by Fisher-Price

Children’s Nightgowns by Booph

Adapters included with RumbleSeats by UPPAbaby

Children’s Robes by SIORO

Children’s Nightgowns by Auranso Official

Girl’s Nightgowns by La Paloma

For more information on recently recalled products, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.