City of Alexandria still planning on Mardi Gras for 2022

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Despite the country being in the middle of the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Alexandria is still planning ahead to have Mardi Gras parades once again in 2022.

The city council voted Tuesday night to enter into an agreement with the Mardi Gras Association.

The parades and festivities were canceled earlier this year because of COVID-19 concerns but they are on the path to return next year.

The parades are expected to bring over 25,000 people to the streets to attend. Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said they are still planning on having Mardi Gras as long as people can stay safe.

“You can’t wait until two days before to decide whether or not you are going to do it to be able to lock down the entertainers or some of the contractors,” said Mayor Hall. “We are going to do it safely and we are going to follow whatever the mandates are at that time. We are hoping that we won’t have any mandates.”

At the next council meeting scheduled for Aug. 24, the council will vote on if the City of Alexandria will host Winter Fete in December.

