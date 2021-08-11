Advertisement

‘CODA’: A landmark crowd-pleaser for a year light on crowds

This image released by Apple TV+ shows, from left, Amy Forsyth, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin...
This image released by Apple TV+ shows, from left, Amy Forsyth, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur in a scene from "CODA."(Apple TV+ via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — The coming-of-age story about the only hearing member in a deaf family “CODA” is poised to be something that’s been hard to find in a year light on crowds: a bona fide, heart-bursting, tell-everyone-about-it crowd-pleaser.

Starring a trio of sensational actors who are deaf - Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant - “CODA” is also unlike most heart-on-its-sleeve movies before it. It’s a crowd-pleaser that expands just who’s in “the crowd,” enlarging a movie world that seldom depicts deaf lives dynamically or authentically.

It’s a landmark film in on-screen representation that also proves just how much the movies have been missing.

Apple will release it in theaters and on its streaming service Friday.

