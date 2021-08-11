Advertisement

The Dunham School to retire Stingley’s number

Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dunham School will officially be retiring the number of two time All-American LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr. on Friday, August 27 during their jamboree.

Stingley’s number will be just the third in school history to be retired, joining No. 14 Todd Kinchen and No. 9 Sean Cangelosi. Entering the 2021 season will be wearing No. 7 Tigers,

The No. 7 is a special number given to the expected top playmaker on the team each season. The No. 7 has been worn by offensive players Leonard Fournette and DJ Chark. But some of the best defensive backs to ever play for LSU, like Jim Thorpe Award winners Patrick Peterson and Grant Delpit, as well as Chuck Bednarik Award winner Tyrann Mathieu, have also worn the special jersey number.

The All-American corner started all 15 games as a true freshman for LSU during their 2019 National Championship title run. He earned consensus All-America honors that year and in 2020 he earned first-team All-America recognition from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

He is looking to become just the second Tiger to be named a three-time first-team All-American in school history. If he accomplishes this feat, he would join former Tiger Tommy Casanova. Casanova is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and earned first-team All-America honors as a defensive back from 1969-71.

During his freshman season, Stingley was voted as the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after leading the league in interceptions with six, including two in the SEC Championships Game win over Georgia.

In two years with the Tigers, Stingley has recorded 65 tackles, six interceptions and 26 pass breakups. He’s also recovered two fumbles and forced another.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.
Disaster Medical Assistance Team members arrive to assist Rapides Regional Medical Center
Cliron Price
Bond reduction denied for Liberty Arsenal shooting suspect
Rapides Parish school buses.
Concerns continue over new school bus system in Rapides Parish
FILE - Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana's top public health officer, speaks about the state's...
Louisiana hospitals overrun, but peak could be weeks away

Latest News

LHSAA sets COVID-19 guidelines for 2021 fall sports
LHSAA sets COVID-19 guidelines for 2021 fall sports
High School Football
Gafford names Cenla’s top five returning athletes on the gridiron
Gafford gives his top five returning defensive backs in Cenla
Lamar Gafford's list of top five DB's
Top five returning Db's Cenla