LifeShare seeking blood donations in wake of pandemic

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LifeShare Blood Center in Alexandria, Louisiana is an organization that accepts and distributes blood donations to local hospitals. They often use buses as a means of mobile donation transport to and from different areas in the state, including rural areas.

“LifeShare provides blood to the local hospitals,” said Whitney Morace, an employee at LifeShare.

Hospitals buy the blood donations from LifeShare, and it is often done locally. For example, when a blood drive is hosted by LifeShare in Jena, Louisiana, that blood will go to LaSalle General Hospital.

Because of the pandemic, there have been fewer donors and in turn, a shortage of blood. LifeShare is looking for donations of all blood types to combat the shortage. One donation of blood is enough to save up to three lives.

“It is very important as a community for us to step out as one and help one another,” said Jocelena Henry, an employee at LifeShare.

Morace said that without donors, centers like LifeShare cannot function. Along with saving lives in the hospital, donating blood also helps the blood centers stay in business.

Henry said that LifeShare treats its clients like family.

“We are going to welcome you with open arms, and we are going to treat you as family,” said Henry. “We are wanting you to be able to come out and help us and save a life.”

For more information on when and where you can donate blood, please visit LifeShare.org to locate a blood drive near you.

