Advertisement

Local and platinum artists collaborate, making a new single called ‘I’m Different’

Ken Clear, a local artist, taking pictures with supporters at Global Impact Ministers.
Ken Clear, a local artist, taking pictures with supporters at Global Impact Ministers.(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ken Clear, a local artist, released a new single called “I’m Different,” featuring Cupid, Louisiana native and platinum artist best known for his hit single called Cupid Shuffle.

“When we were born and created for greatness,” Clear said. “We were all created to be different. Just when we are ourselves. We are actually able to add value to this world, add value to this community, add to other people. So that’s the heart and purpose of this record.”

Clear gives the power of social media credit for connecting him with Cupid.

“We were talking a little bit on Instagram,” Clear said. “He saw me being consistent, traveling and doing a lot of shows. So, I reached out to him, [and] sent him the record. He said, ‘I loved it.’ And when he sent those vocals back, that’s when it got real.”

The music video for the song premiered on Aug. 6, and recently Clear performed his new single at Global Impact Ministers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish School Bus
Superintendent responds to bus route concerns in Rapides Parish
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Walmart to Temporarily Close its Pineville, La. Location
Karoly Schupkegel competed in the 1992 Olympics as a 23-year-old gymnast.
Pineville man tells his story of competing in the Olympics during 1992
Casey Baker, 27, of Alexandria, faces six counts aggravated assault with firearm- domestic and...
Deputies respond to domestic incident at Gary-Glen Townhouses

Latest News

Bond reduction denied for Liberty Arsenal shooting suspect
Concerns continue over new school bus system in Rapides Parish
Rapides Parish school buses.
Concerns continue over new school bus system in Rapides Parish
FILE - Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana's top public health officer, speaks about the state's...
Louisiana hospitals overrun, but peak could be weeks away