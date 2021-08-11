Local and platinum artists collaborate, making a new single called ‘I’m Different’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ken Clear, a local artist, released a new single called “I’m Different,” featuring Cupid, Louisiana native and platinum artist best known for his hit single called Cupid Shuffle.

“When we were born and created for greatness,” Clear said. “We were all created to be different. Just when we are ourselves. We are actually able to add value to this world, add value to this community, add to other people. So that’s the heart and purpose of this record.”

Clear gives the power of social media credit for connecting him with Cupid.

“We were talking a little bit on Instagram,” Clear said. “He saw me being consistent, traveling and doing a lot of shows. So, I reached out to him, [and] sent him the record. He said, ‘I loved it.’ And when he sent those vocals back, that’s when it got real.”

The music video for the song premiered on Aug. 6, and recently Clear performed his new single at Global Impact Ministers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.