Advertisement

Morgan City man faces 147 counts of cockfighting in St. Mary Parish

St. Mary Parish officials say 166 chickens and 16 goats and sheep were being kept in poor...
St. Mary Parish officials say 166 chickens and 16 goats and sheep were being kept in poor condition without proper food and water at a residence in Amelia. Some of the chickens are believed to have been used for cockfighting.(St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Jesus Fernandez, 61, of Morgan City, is wanted for 147 counts of cockfighting and 151 counts of...
Jesus Fernandez, 61, of Morgan City, is wanted for 147 counts of cockfighting and 151 counts of animal cruelty.(St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)

St. Mary Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Morgan City man is wanted for cockfighting in St. Mary Parish, officials say.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said Jesus Fernandez, 61, of Morgan City, is wanted on 147 counts of cockfighting and 151 counts of animal cruelty.

Two others - Artemio Rodriguez, 43, and Mari Ortiz, 44, both of Amelia - have been arrested for animal cruelty.

Smith said authorities in September 2020 began investigating Fernandez’s possible involvement in the selling of drugs and chicken fighting.

Smith said a detective with the St. Mary Parish Narcotics Section conducted a traffic stop on Fernandez on Aug. 7, 2021, finding drugs, drug paraphernalia, and cash, as well as chickens in cages that appeared to have been used in cockfighting. Fernandez was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and later released on $31,750 bond.

A search warrant executed on Aug. 10, 2021, at a residence in Amelia, found chickens, sheep, and other animals in poor condition without proper food and water, Smith said. Dead chickens were also found on the property. Officials seized 166 chickens and 16 goats and sheep.

Rodriguez and Ortiz were arrested for animal cruelty and released on a summons to appear on Nov. 2, 2021.

A warrant was issued for Jesus Fernandez for 147 counts of cockfighting and 151 counts of animal cruelty.

Smith asked anyone with information on Fernandez’s location to call (337) 828-1960.

St. Mary Parish officials say 166 chickens and 16 goats and sheep were being kept in poor...
St. Mary Parish officials say 166 chickens and 16 goats and sheep were being kept in poor condition without proper food and water at a residence in Amelia. Some of the chickens are believed to have been used for cockfighting.(St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)
St. Mary Parish officials say 166 chickens and 16 goats and sheep were being kept in poor...
St. Mary Parish officials say 166 chickens and 16 goats and sheep were being kept in poor condition without proper food and water at a residence in Amelia. Some of the chickens are believed to have been used for cockfighting.(St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapides Parish Library to temporarily suspend in-house programs

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By RPL
Safe curbside service also remains available at all RPL locations.

News

Rapides Parish Coliseum seeing record numbers despite 4th surge of COVID-19

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
The Rapides Parish Coliseum has seen record numbers this past week despite concerns over the latest surge of COVID-19.

Crime

RPSO deputies respond to two separate medical emergencies at DC 1

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
RPSO deputies responded to two medical emergencies in one of the dorms at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 in Downtown Alexandria on Wednesday morning.

State

Attorney General Jeff Landry warns of recently recalled child products

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
In a Wednesday news release, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced several child products that have been recently recalled.

Latest News

State

Business or school not following mask mandate? Call 211

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachael Thomas
Due to rising cases and hospitalizations, Louisiana is currently under a statewide mask mandate that will remain in effect at least until Sept. 1.

VOD Recordings

Henry Wimbley

Updated: 2 hours ago
Henry Wimbley features some of the dogs up for adoption at the Alexandria Animal Shelter.

VOD Recordings

Demoris Frederick

Updated: 2 hours ago
Concerned for his City. Demoris Frederick tells us what the City Wide Shutdown is all about.

VOD Recordings

Dr. Larry Simon

Updated: 2 hours ago
Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Louisiana Medical Director, Dr. Larry Simon, emphasizes the importance of protecting yourself from the delta variant of Covid-19.

VOD Recordings

Joe Rosier

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Rapides Foundation awards a large grant to Career Compass to help central Louisiana's "disconnected youth".

State

Seventh Staff Member From Governor Edwards' Office Tests Positive For COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago