Rapides Parish Coliseum seeing record numbers despite 4th surge of COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Over the last few weeks, people have gone from buying tickets to events, concerts and festivals to being told that they will once again be postponed due to the latest surge of COVID-19.

Many people were caught off guard when New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest announced that they would postpone their festival until next year because of COVID-19 concerns. However, in Central Louisiana, people are coming out to events in full swing while they still can at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

In the last week, the Coliseum has hosted the ZZ Top concert and Bulls, Bands and Barrels. The Coliseum is also expecting a large crowd to watch the Harlem Globetrotters Wednesday night.

“We had a record-setting week for the Coliseum this past week and we’re off to a great start of having events. Hopefully, we won’t have to cancel them,” said Rapides Parish Police Juror Sean McGlothlin.

While thousands have filled the arena to watch the events, many are concerned with the number of people not wearing masks.

McGlothlin said masks are required when people enter and are in the foyer area. However, once people enter the actual arena, McGlothlin said the parish doesn’t have the manpower to make sure everyone keeps their masks on.

“The first thing it would take is the money to pay sheriff deputies and Alexandria policemen to go around the Coliseum the whole time and tell people to wear their masks,” McGlothlin said. “If we were to do that, it would be impossible to have an event at the Coliseum because we couldn’t afford to do it.”

McGlothlin said it’s up to each person to stay safe to ensure that events in the future won’t be cancelled due to COVID-19 like New Orleans is experiencing.

“My concern is if we go through this for another six months to a year, will there be any businesses left, or is the Coliseum still going to be open,” McGlothlin said.

ZZ Top, Bulls, Bands and Barrels and the Harlem Globetrotters were all given the option to cancel their events but all decided to move forward with them.

