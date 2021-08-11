Rapides Parish Library to temporarily suspend in-house programs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish Library’s Director Celise Reech-Harper, announced the library system will temporarily suspend in-house programs due to a significant rise of COVID cases and hospitalizations in the community. The administration and staff members remain committed to providing resources and services to the community while honoring the advice of federal and local health officials.

In serving Rapides Parish, RPL’s prime concern is the health and safety of each community member. As a result, recommendations and information from trusted health organizations will affect the length of time for in-house programming suspension.

Except for in-house programs, all library resources and services will remain available in addition to virtual programs and grab-n-go crafts.

Safe curbside service also remains available at all RPL locations. For a smooth curbside pick-up experience, you will first place a hold on your preferred Library items via the Rapides Parish Library website or by calling your local branch. Once the order has been filled, a Library staff member will call to schedule a pick-up time.

Next, the patron will text the designated phone number with their name and library card number. The Curbside Communicator will ask a few questions to identify the vehicle you will be using for pick up. Once the questions have been answered, a notification will be sent to Library staff that establishes two-way communication. Library staff will then provide you with instructions on picking up your items.

The Rapides Parish Library administration, board, and staff encourage all patrons to follow the recommendations of the Governor and Louisiana Department of Health and look forward to providing in-house programming to the community once again.

