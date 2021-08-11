Advertisement

Rapides superintendent provides updates, links for school bus information

Rapides Parish School Bus
Rapides Parish School Bus(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell has provided an update on school bus routes and transportation information:

Parents,

We know that many of you are still trying to get correct information for finding your child’s bus for school. Again, I apologize for the confusion caused by the implementation of the new software and assure you our folks have been working with the software company for months building up to this and are working around the clock to resolve routing issues. Many of these issues we are dealing with were unforeseeable, but we will get it all sorted as quickly as possible. Also, please note that we are still working on magnet, Montessori, and transfer routes.

In order to help us address all concerns as quickly as possible, if you are still unsure of your child’s bus, please follow these steps:

  • Check your child’s PowerSchool account. Your child can login using their RPSB google log-in or you can contact your child’s school to get your parent log-in.
  • If your child’s driver is not identified in PowerSchool, you can go to the RPSB homepage, rpsb.us, and click “2021-2022 Bus Routes.” Click your child’s school and you will be able to see the routes posted.
  • If you cannot find your driver in PowerSchool or on our website, please complete this survey with your child’s information. We will have a team addressing these concerns as quickly as possible.

We appreciate your continued patience as we work together through this transition. Let’s continue to show the world that Rapides Parish truly is #bettertogether!

