Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reportedly discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

NBC reported that CDC advisors recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.
Disaster Medical Assistance Team members arrive to assist Rapides Regional Medical Center
Cliron Price
Bond reduction denied for Liberty Arsenal shooting suspect
Rapides Parish school buses.
Concerns continue over new school bus system in Rapides Parish
FILE - Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana's top public health officer, speaks about the state's...
Louisiana hospitals overrun, but peak could be weeks away

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Amber ALert
Amber Alert canceled for girl in southeast Kansas
Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal...
Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald’s
With vaccine requirements becoming more common, what do you do if you lose your proof of...
What to do if you lose your vaccination card