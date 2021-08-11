Advertisement

RPSO deputies respond to two separate medical emergencies at DC 1

Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 in Downtown Alexandria, La.
(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSO) - Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two medical emergencies in one of the dorms at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 in downtown Alexandria on Wednesday, August 11.

According to RPSO, deputies responded to the first incident at about 4:30 a.m., discovering one inmate unconscious and not breathing. Deputies and RSPO medical staff performed life-saving measures. The inmate was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance.

Deputies then responded to another medical emergency in the same dorm at about 7:30 a.m., finding two inmates also unconscious and not breathing. Deputies and RPSO medical staff again performed life-saving measures, administering Narcan for a possible overdose, and then transporting both inmates to local hospitals.

At this time, all three inmates remain in the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

