Senate bill could limit restrictions on app developers

This combo of photos shows the logo for Google, top and Apple, bottom.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - There’s a bipartisan bill on the table in the Senate that takes aim at the app store dominance of tech giants like Apple and Google.

The proposal, called the “Open App Markets Act,” would ban certain contractual obligations that app developers say they have to accept from major app stores in order to reach consumers.

For example, Apple wouldn’t be able to require apps to use its proprietary payment channels to process the sale of digital goods and services. Under the legislation, Apple could also be made to allow third-party app stores to run on the iPhone.

Proponents of the bill say it will make the digital marketplace more free and fair for small companies. Opponents have suggested that it will compromise the safety, reliability, and ease of use of app stores.

This all comes amid rising scrutiny of the impact tech industry giants have on competition.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

