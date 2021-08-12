APD seeking suspect wanted in Broadway Avenue shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person in reference to the shooting incident that occurred July 29, 2021, in the 2900 block of Broadway Ave.

Fredrick Batiste, 20, of Alexandria, is described as being 5′8″, 180 lbs., and is wanted for second degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.