Advertisement

APD seeking suspect wanted in Broadway Avenue shooting

Fredrick Batiste
Fredrick Batiste(APD)
By APD
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person in reference to the shooting incident that occurred July 29, 2021, in the 2900 block of Broadway Ave.

Fredrick Batiste, 20, of Alexandria, is described as being 5′8″, 180 lbs., and is wanted for second degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 in Downtown Alexandria, La.
RPSO deputies respond to two separate medical emergencies at DC 1
Rapides Parish Coliseum
Rapides Parish Coliseum seeing record numbers despite 4th surge of COVID-19
Donald 'Tad' Rogers Koehler disappeared in June 1972. His remains were found behind an...
RPSO still trying to solve 1972 homicide of man whose remains were found behind farmhouse
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.
Disaster Medical Assistance Team members arrive to assist Rapides Regional Medical Center

Latest News

African-American businesses are vital to the heartbeat of Central Louisiana’s economy.
Black Business Month: Cenla residents encouraged to support black businesses, shop local in August
8/12/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
8/12/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
The Harlem Globetrotters return to Alexandria.
The Harlem Globetrotters visit Alexandria
Crime Stoppers: Death of Donald ‘Tad’ Rogers Koehler