Black Business Month: Cenla residents encouraged to support black businesses, shop local in August

African-American businesses are vital to the heartbeat of Central Louisiana’s economy.(Associated Press)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - August is Black Business Month and African-American businesses are vital to the heartbeat of Central Louisiana’s economy.

The Alexandria Regional Black Chamber of Commerce (ARBCC) is asking residents to shop local and at Black-owed establishments.

“We have a plethora of Black owned businesses here in Central Louisiana,” said ARBCC staff member Renee White-Goolsby. “It’s important that we put it out there that it’s Black business month, so we can get the same support we show our counterparts.”

Goolsby is a business owner herself, owning Delaune Jewels and Boutique. She said local support is necessary for businesses to thrive.

“It’s very important to shop local so that we keep those monies and funds within our community,” she said. “Those resources are spent back in our communities. These funds and tax revenues are utilized for our schools and to produce different things within the community in order to keep our streets safe.”

Goolsby said the pandemic affected her boutique and its revenue. With the rise in coronavirus stemming from the delta variant, some business owners are worried.

“With the rise and increase of COVID cases again, a lot of business owners are concerned and worried about keeping their doors open,” she said. “There is not a better time to support your local black businesses than now.”

Throughout the pandemic, minority owned businesses received support at lower rate than white-owned businesses-- including from the Paycheck Protection Program.

