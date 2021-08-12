Cabrini at capacity, receiving federal help for COVID patients

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This fourth surge of coronavirus happening now is causing one of our local hospitals to be at capacity.

St. Frances Cabrini Hospital CEO Monte Wilson said it’s the worst surge medical staff has seen so far. On Wednesday, Cabrini is reporting a total of 68 COVID-positive patients. Of those, seven are vaccinated and the remaining 61 are unvaccinated.

Over at the Incarnate Word Clinic, where Cabrini offers monoclonal antibodies, Wilson says the clinic has gone from doing nine treatments a month to 45 treatments a day.

Because of the increase in patients, the hospital welcomed a Disaster Medical Assistance Team from the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday, August 11. The team of ten is assisting with COVID response in the emergency department, lab and the clinic, offering monoclonal antibodies.

Wilson says in the past week, Cabrini has gone from 50 COVID patients to now close to 70, a scary reality he says everyone needs to be taking seriously.

“We were at our peak, which was probably like 53 to 55 patients, and now we are trending today (Thursday), we’re starting this morning at 68, in anticipation, that number is going to grow even more as the day goes on. The hospital is full based on our staffing. We could probably open up maybe 25 to 30 more beds if we had the staffing available, but right now based on the staffing we have, we’re hitting our peak, and if it continues to rise, we’ll really need more assistance from the federal government to give us more nurses to be able to take care of the patients that seek care. We’re not only dealing with those who have comorbidity and other disease types that they’re needing to seek treatment for, but now we’re also seeing the surge in COVID patients, so we’ve got two things happening at the same time.”

It’s important to note, the hospital is still operating as normal, with all elective surgeries and other procedures taking place.

