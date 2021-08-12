Fort Polk recognizes outstanding soldiers

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Awards were given to soldiers at Fort Polk who excelled in a months-long series of competitions and tests.

“The soldiers and NCOs were tested everywhere from a field board, which tested tactical and technical knowledge, as well as completing different skill crafts such as land navigations, different training opportunities and events, the ACFT as well as the air assault obstacle course,” said JRTC & Fort Polk Acting Chief of Staff & G1 Deputy Juli SSamyers.

Sergeant Tyre Celestin had the highest score during the Army Combat Fitness Test and obstacle course and was awarded the Soldier of the Year award.

“You have to be very humble in this competition. I really wasn’t expecting to pass time, I really didn’t expect to win, but I gave it all I got, studied long nights and came out on top,” said Sgt. Celestin.

Sergeant Keegan Reeves was awarded the NCO of the Year award for his efforts.

“This is a huge honor for me,” said Sgt Reeves, “I’m honored to win it, and I hope that I can serve as an inspiration for my soldiers and soldiers around me.”

Other honors were given to soldiers who also participated in the competition:

Sgt. Tyre Celestin - highest score during the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) and obstacle course, Soldier of the Year.

Sgt. Keegan Reeves - best field board participant, NCO of the Year.

Sgt. Dariel Albarez - highest score for squad advance marksmanship.

Ssg. Troy Walters - completed urban land navigation with the fastest time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.