The Harlem Globetrotters visit Alexandria

By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Globetrotters missed their visit to Alexandria in 2020 because of the pandemic. However, Wednesday evening, they finally made their way back to the hardwood at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

Visitors in attendance had the chance to take pictures with the Globetrotter, participate in drills, and more importantly, have fun.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to watch them play,” Lisa Maxwell, a fan, said. “So, it’s a dream come true.”

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Corey ‘Thunder’ Law, a Globetrotter, said. “The last 16 months we’ve been off. The climate in the world is in right now, we need some love, and that’s what we are here to bring.”

