Houston man arrested near Boyce on I-49 on marijuana possession charges

Huy Vanduc Nguyen
Huy Vanduc Nguyen(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Houston man has been arrested after the Rapides Parish Parish Sheriff’s Office said he was caught in possession of six pounds of marijuana.

On Thursday, August 12 around 2:15 a.m., RPSO deputies said they attempted to pull over Huy Vanduc Nguyen, 49, on I-49 north of Boyce. The deputies said Nguyen refused to stop at first, but eventually pulled over in a parking lot after exiting I-49.

RPSO says when they made contact with Nguyen he had no driver’s license, and they smelled of the odor of marijuana. After checking the car with a canine unit, the six pounds of marijuana were located.

Nguyen was placed under arrest without incident and was taken to the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he remains in jail on a $10,200 bond.

Charges:

  • Improper lane usage
  • No driver’s license on person
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

