Louisiana College welcomes largest freshmen class in school’s history

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It’s the start of a new academic year for college students everywhere and a historic one for Louisiana College in Pineville.

The college welcomed 350 freshmen during its opening day of Wildcat Welcome Weekend on Thursday, August 12, the largest class in the school’s 115 year history. In block-party fashion, churches, businesses from the area and residence life staff helped give a warm welcome to students and their families, serving up ice cream floats, Canes’ sweet lemonade and even a few job opportunities through Waitr and Y-Not-Stop.

“Our main job here is just to love on students, love on people, just make you feel welcome and at home at LC. I think that’s so exciting for freshmen, to introduce ourselves and pour into them because that’s ultimately what we’re called to do,” said Ashley Young, Assistant Residence Director. “So, I think this is such a fun day and we’re so excited to see all the freshman coming in and excited to see what this year has for us.”

As the school enters into the NAIA this year, they’ve been able to recruit more athletes from around the world, including 40 international students, up from eight last year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.