LSU to mandate COVID-19 vaccine when it receives full FDA approval

A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will mandate the COVID-19 vaccine once it receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the university’s President William Tate IV announced Thursday, Aug. 12.

RELATED: Overwhelmed by COVID-19: A day inside a Louisiana hospital

“We expect the FDA to fully authorize one or more of the COVID vaccines in the next few weeks, at which point we will act swiftly to mandate it at LSU,” Tate said. “In the meantime, I strongly encourage you to go ahead and get vaccinated now to protect yourself, your peers, and the faculty and staff who will be alongside you through your academic journey,” he added.

