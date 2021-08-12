Advertisement

Marksville coach reacts to new LHSAA guidelines

The Marksville High School Tigers
The Marksville High School Tigers(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LHSAA made its guidelines clear in the memorandum they sent out to schools across the state earlier this week.

The new guidelines state that if a school cannot field a team this year due to COVID-19, that it will result in an automatic forfeit. This will be the case for both regular and postseason games.

Last year, we saw many schools across the state, especially in Central Louisiana, have games canceled because of contact tracing, but maybe no team was affected more than Marksville High School.

The Tigers saw their season end when they had to cancel their playoff game after having a positive test on their team. Marksville’s head coach, J.T. Dunbar, said these new rules will affect the smaller schools that have fewer players on their roster.

“We’re a team with only about 40 kids dressing out so obviously we are very thin as well,” said Dunbar. “If you lose six or seven kids, and especially in our case where we have a lot of kids that go both ways, you’re losing two positions whenever something like that happens.”

Dunbar also responded to the part of the memorandum that claimed schools took advantage of LHSAA’s COVID-19 guidelines last year and used the virus to avoid playing games but still received power points for having that team on the schedule.

“You look at some of the cancellations throughout the season and you had that tilt that you had one team that was highly favored over the other and coincidently, that big underdog had COVID-19 issues,” said Dunbar. “You hate to throw that out there but I do think that was going on out there.”

The LHSAA states in the memorandum, “Unlike last year, we will not referee the alleged manipulation of COVID issue relief to facilitate avoidance of opponents for sport-specific power ranking reasons.”

The high school football season starts on Sept. 2.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 in Downtown Alexandria, La.
RPSO deputies respond to two separate medical emergencies at DC 1
Donald 'Tad' Rogers Koehler disappeared in June 1972. His remains were found behind an...
RPSO still trying to solve 1972 homicide of man whose remains were found behind farmhouse
Rapides Parish Coliseum
Rapides Parish Coliseum seeing record numbers despite 4th surge of COVID-19
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.
Disaster Medical Assistance Team members arrive to assist Rapides Regional Medical Center

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throw during...
The battle rages on between Winston and Hill for QB1
Michael Thomas is currently on the Active/PUP list while he nurses an ankle injury.
Report: Michael Thomas and Sean Payton finally connect
The Globetrotters missed their visit to Alexandria in 2020 because of the pandemic. However,...
Harlem Globetrotters at the Rapides Parish Coliseum
The Harlem Globetrotters return to Alexandria.
The Harlem Globetrotters visit Alexandria