Marksville coach reacts to new LHSAA guidelines

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LHSAA made its guidelines clear in the memorandum they sent out to schools across the state earlier this week.

The new guidelines state that if a school cannot field a team this year due to COVID-19, that it will result in an automatic forfeit. This will be the case for both regular and postseason games.

Last year, we saw many schools across the state, especially in Central Louisiana, have games canceled because of contact tracing, but maybe no team was affected more than Marksville High School.

The Tigers saw their season end when they had to cancel their playoff game after having a positive test on their team. Marksville’s head coach, J.T. Dunbar, said these new rules will affect the smaller schools that have fewer players on their roster.

“We’re a team with only about 40 kids dressing out so obviously we are very thin as well,” said Dunbar. “If you lose six or seven kids, and especially in our case where we have a lot of kids that go both ways, you’re losing two positions whenever something like that happens.”

Dunbar also responded to the part of the memorandum that claimed schools took advantage of LHSAA’s COVID-19 guidelines last year and used the virus to avoid playing games but still received power points for having that team on the schedule.

“You look at some of the cancellations throughout the season and you had that tilt that you had one team that was highly favored over the other and coincidently, that big underdog had COVID-19 issues,” said Dunbar. “You hate to throw that out there but I do think that was going on out there.”

The LHSAA states in the memorandum, “Unlike last year, we will not referee the alleged manipulation of COVID issue relief to facilitate avoidance of opponents for sport-specific power ranking reasons.”

The high school football season starts on Sept. 2.

