Natchitoches Police investigating homicide on Sylvan Drive

Natchitoches Police are investigating a homicide on Sylvan Drive.
By NPD
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Thursday morning on Sylvan Drive.

On August 12, 2021, around 4:14 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 100 block of Sylvan Drive in reference to an individual being shot at a residence. Upon officers arrival, they located a juvenile who was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The juvenile victim was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and was later sent to another hospital for further treatment. The victim was pronounced deceased at that hospital from their injuries.

The Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

