Advertisement

Parents get heated after school board passes mask requirement in Tennessee

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (CNN) - Tensions boiled over into a parking lot Tuesday night after a school board passed a temporary mask requirement for elementary schools.

The mandate put forth by the Williamson County Board of Education goes into effect Thursday and ends Sept. 21.

Inside the school board’s special session, parents on both sides of the issue shared strong opinions. Outside, crowds heckled masked people as they left the building.

“We know who you are,” one man said. “You can leave freely, but we will find you.”

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was seen imploring the crowd to be peaceful.

This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children rise due to the delta variant and the refusal by many people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 in Downtown Alexandria, La.
RPSO deputies respond to two separate medical emergencies at DC 1
Donald 'Tad' Rogers Koehler disappeared in June 1972. His remains were found behind an...
RPSO still trying to solve 1972 homicide of man whose remains were found behind farmhouse
Rapides Parish Coliseum
Rapides Parish Coliseum seeing record numbers despite 4th surge of COVID-19
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.
Disaster Medical Assistance Team members arrive to assist Rapides Regional Medical Center

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los...
Britney Spears’ dad will exit conservatorship, but not yet
Huy Vanduc Nguyen
Houston man arrested near Boyce on I-49 on marijuana possession charges
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, trees burn at the Bootleg Fire in...
LDAF firefighters assist with wildfires in Oregon
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Fires charring US West range set up ranchers for hardship