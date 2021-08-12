Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Pineville

This is an ongoing investigation and toxicology results are pending.
This is an ongoing investigation and toxicology results are pending.(AP)
By PPD
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (PPD) - Pineville Police said a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on August 11 at 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Hwy 28 East.

Brent Trotter, 48, of Pineville, was crossing the highway on foot wearing dark clothing when he was fatally struck by a vehicle and was subsequently ran over by two other vehicles. Contact was made with the driver at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and toxicology results are pending.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 PPD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 in Downtown Alexandria, La.
RPSO deputies respond to two separate medical emergencies at DC 1
Donald 'Tad' Rogers Koehler disappeared in June 1972. His remains were found behind an...
RPSO still trying to solve 1972 homicide of man whose remains were found behind farmhouse
Rapides Parish Coliseum
Rapides Parish Coliseum seeing record numbers despite 4th surge of COVID-19
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.
Disaster Medical Assistance Team members arrive to assist Rapides Regional Medical Center

Latest News

Brennan Flory
Grant Parish Deputy chosen as Deputy of the Year for the United States
4 ways to request proof of vaccination in La.
4 ways to request proof of vaccination in La.
Elizabeth Morgan
Elizabeth Morgan
Ethan Francois
Ethan Francois