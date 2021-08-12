Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (PPD) - Pineville Police said a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on August 11 at 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Hwy 28 East.

Brent Trotter, 48, of Pineville, was crossing the highway on foot wearing dark clothing when he was fatally struck by a vehicle and was subsequently ran over by two other vehicles. Contact was made with the driver at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and toxicology results are pending.

