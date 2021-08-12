RPSB discusses local LEAP test scores

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On August 4, the state department of education released raw data for last year’s LEAP test scores.

Overall, Louisiana saw a five percent decrease during a time when the state was faced with challenges of the pandemic and a historic hurricane season.

Rapides Parish school officials took the raw data and calculated projected scores for the area. The projected decrease for the parish is two points. Mastery and above scores also dropped two points in English/Language Arts, Science, and Social Studies. There was a five-point decrease in Math.

Even with drops in scores, Superintendent Jeff Powell says that data projections actually show five schools in the parish that improved overall student achievement.

“We are extremely proud of the hard work and accomplishments of our teachers, students, parents and the entire community, despite all the interruptions to teaching and learning,” said Powell.

Those five schools are Julius Patrick Elementary, Martin Park Elementary, Mary Goff Elementary, Northwood High School and Plainview High School.

