Advertisement

RPSB discusses local LEAP test scores

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On August 4, the state department of education released raw data for last year’s LEAP test scores.

Overall, Louisiana saw a five percent decrease during a time when the state was faced with challenges of the pandemic and a historic hurricane season.

Rapides Parish school officials took the raw data and calculated projected scores for the area. The projected decrease for the parish is two points. Mastery and above scores also dropped two points in English/Language Arts, Science, and Social Studies. There was a five-point decrease in Math.

Even with drops in scores, Superintendent Jeff Powell says that data projections actually show five schools in the parish that improved overall student achievement.

“We are extremely proud of the hard work and accomplishments of our teachers, students, parents and the entire community, despite all the interruptions to teaching and learning,” said Powell.

Those five schools are Julius Patrick Elementary, Martin Park Elementary, Mary Goff Elementary, Northwood High School and Plainview High School.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 in Downtown Alexandria, La.
RPSO deputies respond to two separate medical emergencies at DC 1
Donald 'Tad' Rogers Koehler disappeared in June 1972. His remains were found behind an...
RPSO still trying to solve 1972 homicide of man whose remains were found behind farmhouse
This is an ongoing investigation and toxicology results are pending.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Pineville
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Rapides Parish Coliseum
Rapides Parish Coliseum seeing record numbers despite 4th surge of COVID-19

Latest News

Cenla residents encouraged to support Black businesses, shop local in August
Fort Polk recognizes outstanding soldiers
RPSB discusses local LEAP test scores
Fort Polk JRTC soldiers receive awards