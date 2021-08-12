State Sen. Luneau discusses Louisiana COVID mitigation efforts

(KALB) - Statewide, a lot is being done to help fight back the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last month, we’ve seen various mitigation efforts re-surging to help stop the spread of the virus, including the vaccine lottery and mask advisory that the governor has implemented. State Senator Jay Luneau, District 29, joined us on Live at Five to discuss Louisiana’s current efforts to combat the virus.

