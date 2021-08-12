Youth discuss upcoming event designed to promote positivity

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Several local organizations are coming together for a “Citywide Shutdown” event, which will take place at Cheatham Park on Aug. 14 at 11 a.m.

Demoris Frederick, also known as DJ, organized the upcoming event. Frederick says he wants to create a positive change in the City of Alexandria, and this event will be his stepping-stone.

“It’s going be about the things going on in our community,” Frederick said. “[Explaining] how can we become better citizens.”

The event includes games, vendors, motivational speakers, and live performances from local artists.

