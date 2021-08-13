Caroline Dormon Junior High School announces partial quarantine

WOODWORTH, La. (KALB) - Caroline Dormon Junior High School in Woodworth has announced on Facebook that several grades will go into quarantine as a precaution after multiple students in those grade levels tested positive for COVID-19.

KALB reached out to Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell for clarity on the situation and he said that the school will remain open, but a number of grade levels are being quarantined for fourteen days.

The current quarantine only affects elementary grades 3, 4, and 5 and junior high grades 7 and 8.

Powell said those who are being quarantined have been contacted and should have already received their distance learning materials or should be receiving those materials soon.

The school and school board are also continuing to urge sick students to stay home and students who remain in the classrooms to wear their masks to school every day.

