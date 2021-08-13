Advertisement

Caroline Dormon Junior High School announces partial quarantine

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WOODWORTH, La. (KALB) - Caroline Dormon Junior High School in Woodworth has announced on Facebook that several grades will go into quarantine as a precaution after multiple students in those grade levels tested positive for COVID-19.

***UPDATE*** Just to clarify…our school IS open. Students who will quarantine have been notified. The current quarantine...

Posted by Caroline Dormon Junior High on Friday, August 13, 2021

KALB reached out to Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell for clarity on the situation and he said that the school will remain open, but a number of grade levels are being quarantined for fourteen days.

The current quarantine only affects elementary grades 3, 4, and 5 and junior high grades 7 and 8.

Powell said those who are being quarantined have been contacted and should have already received their distance learning materials or should be receiving those materials soon.

The school and school board are also continuing to urge sick students to stay home and students who remain in the classrooms to wear their masks to school every day.

