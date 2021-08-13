City of Natchitoches holds news conference on recent shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - The City of Natchitoches announces there will be a press conference Friday, August 13, 2021, at noon at the Natchitoches Council Chambers, located at 716 Second Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana.

This press conference will be streamed live on the City of Natchitoches Facebook page. (We will also embed the livestream here on this page.)

Mayor Ronnie Williams, Chief Harman Winters, Superintendent Grant Eloi, and School Board President Steve Harris, City Council, and others will address the citizens of Natchitoches about the recent shooting and a plea for help leading to an arrest.

If the public has any information on the recent shootings and wish to remain anonymous they can contact Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.

