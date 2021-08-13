Countdown to Kickoff: Peabody Warhorses

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season is only a few weeks away and every school in Central Louisiana is looking forward to a full schedule in 2021.

The Peabody Warhorses finished just 3-4 in a shortened season last year and are ready to put 2020 in the rearview mirror and look ahead to this season.

Peabody’s head coach, Marvin Hall, said, “They’ve worked hard and they’ve undergone a lot of difficult situations with COVID-19 and protocols so we are glad to be back here.”

Coach Hall is certainly glad senior running back Arthur Lavalais is still in the backfield. The Warhorses are known for their running game and Lavalais has been the anchor in that offense.

He managed to find the end zone 12 times in just seven games last year including six in one game against Lakeside. He said he’s put in the work and is expecting even better numbers this season.

“I’m coming back a better player,” said Lavalais. “I’m smarter, faster and just looking for a better overall performance.”

The running back they call “King Arthur” gives all his credit to his offensive line. Each game, the senior will be able to run behind Greg Knox, a six-foot-six, 300-pound offensive tackle.

“It’s amazing because I know he has my back,” said Lavalais. “He’s going to make a hole. It’s a special group that we have and I love them to death.”

Knox said he takes pride in being a key part of the offense and says it’s rewarding every time Lavalais finds the endzone.

“When he scores, the whole offensive line scores,” said Knox. “We all get excited for him.”

Knox and Lavalais are just two of the 15 returning starters for the Warhorses this season. The team will get to play a full 10 game schedule this season, and Coach Hall said that experience will pay off throughout the year.

“It’ll help us in the long run,” said Hall. “We just have to improve every week on the little facets of the game from the blocking to the tackling and just be consistent.”

Peabody opens the season at home on Sept. 3 against Caldwell.

