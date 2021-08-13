Advertisement

Deputy dies after battling COVID-19, leaves behind 6-year-old daughter

Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.
Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of Deputy Bobby Daffin, 37, who died battling COVID-19.

WLOX reports the deputy had been fighting the virus for the last few weeks and had been recently hospitalized in critical condition.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard told WLOX that Daffin passed away at 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

Daffin is survived by his 6-year-old daughter.

He served the southern Mississippi community as a law enforcement officer for about 14 years and was recently assigned to George County’s narcotics task force.

“He was outstanding at his job and an absolute wonderful father to his daughter,” Havard said. “He is going to be dearly missed by the George County Sheriff’s Office along with our law enforcement family. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and toxicology results are pending.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Pineville
Brennan Flory
Grant Parish Deputy chosen as Deputy of the Year for the United States
Fredrick Batiste
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Broadway Avenue fatal shooting arrested
Donald 'Tad' Rogers Koehler disappeared in June 1972. His remains were found behind an...
RPSO still trying to solve 1972 homicide of man whose remains were found behind farmhouse
Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 in Downtown Alexandria, La.
RPSO deputies respond to two separate medical emergencies at DC 1

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
"You cannot just say 'I have the right to do XYZ,' when you affect other people, that is when...
Schwarzenegger to those against COVID policies: ‘Screw your freedom’
Jeff Nunes says they delayed their wedding during the pandemic. Then, after years of trying,...
Hospital staff throws wedding for couple right before their baby was born
The City of Natchitoches is holding a press conference on a recent shooting.
City of Natchitoches holds news conference on recent shooting
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle