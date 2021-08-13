Advertisement

Jaguars ranked No. 20 in CBS Sports FCS rankings

Southern Football
Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - CBS Sports released their FCS rankings for the upcoming season and the Southern Jaguars enter the 2021 season ranked No. 20.

The Jaguars are entering their first season under new head coach Jason Rollins. Rollins is taking over the Jaguar program after coach Dawson Odums, who spent nearly a decade at the helm for Southern, left for Norfolk State University.

Southern finished the 2021 COVID spring season with a 5-1 record and capped off the season with a 49-7 win over Grambling State in the Bayou Classic.

The Jags are scheduled to kickoff the season against Troy University on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Southeastern Lions were ranked No. 21 and Nicholls State comes in at No. 23.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and toxicology results are pending.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Pineville
Brennan Flory
Grant Parish Deputy chosen as Deputy of the Year for the United States
Fredrick Batiste
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Broadway Avenue fatal shooting arrested
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards, health care officials provide latest on COVID-19, including ongoing surge of hospital patients