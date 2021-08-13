Advertisement

Louisiana Central comments on new RoyOMartin/Martco expansion in Corrigan, Texas

(Source: RoyOMartin)
By Jim Clinton
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The following was released to us by Louisiana Central:

Louisiana Central congratulates RoyOMartin and Martco L.L.C. on the announcement of its new OSB manufacturing operation in Corrigan, Texas.

Louisiana Central President and CEO Jim Clinton said, “While we always prefer to see expansions within the company’s Louisiana footprint, it is still very good news for a Louisiana Central-based company to expand.”

With its headquarters in Alexandria and manufacturing operations in Chopin and Oakdale, RoyOMartin is one of this region’s largest and most important employers. Its operations in the Louisiana Central region currently have more than 1000 employees and make significant annual contributions to our economy.

In its press release for the new plant, the company cited the expanding population and workforce of the east Texas region. By contrast, the 2020 U.S. Census shows continued population shrinkage in the Louisiana Central region.

Clinton said, “This is the largest challenge that we face as a region. We must find ways to reverse our demographic trends in order to expand and diversify this economy. We also must continue to improve our performance in connecting people to jobs.”

Louisiana Central is working with local and regional partners to better serve employers and potential employees. Louisiana Central is performing a major workforce analysis and plan for the region that is targeted for release later in 2021. That analysis will include projections on the jobs most likely to be created in the region in the next ten years. It will compare those projections to estimated graduates and training certificate earners that are anticipated during the same time period.

Jason Cobb, CEO of Rapides Regional Medical Center and Board Chair of Louisiana Central, said, “To be competitive, our entire region - and every taxing entity within it - must value existing manufacturers like RoyOMartin. Every existing manufacturer is not only a prospect for expansion here, but also a prospect for other expansion in other states.”

For more information, contact Jim Clinton at jclinton@louisiana-central.com or (cell) 318-290-7231.

