Advertisement

REPORT: Former LSU RB Derrius Guice suspended for six games

New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) tackles Washington Redskins running back...
New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) tackles Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.(Source: AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU and free agent running back Derrius Guice has been suspended for the first six games of the 2021 NFL season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Washington Football Team released Guice, a former 2018 second-round NFL Draft pick, back in August of 2020 after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. As reported by the Washington Post, the charges included one count of strangulation, which is a felony. The other three charges were three counts of assault and battery, as well as one count of destruction of property.

In June of 2021, a Virginia judge dismissed misdemeanor domestic violence charges against the former LSU back, according to a report by The Washington Post.

RELATED STORIES:

The report added that during a hearing Wednesday, June 23, Guice and the alleged victim said they had reached a settlement and the resolution means the 23-year-old Baton Rouge native will not go to trial and the charges will not appear on his criminal record.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and toxicology results are pending.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Pineville
Brennan Flory
Grant Parish Deputy chosen as Deputy of the Year for the United States
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards, health care officials provide latest on COVID-19, including ongoing surge of hospital patients
Fredrick Batiste
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Broadway Avenue fatal shooting arrested
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

LSU releases non-conference basketball schedule
Southern Jaguars
Jaguars ranked No. 20 in CBS Sports FCS rankings
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is the No. 1 passing target for Max Johnson.
WR Kayshon Boutte and QB Max Johnson working overtime to build up rapport
The Peabody Warhorses finished just 3-4 in a shortened season last year and are ready to put...
Countdown to Kickoff: Peabody Warhorses