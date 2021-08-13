Advertisement

Schwarzenegger to those against COVID policies: ‘Screw your freedom’

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t want to hear about personal freedoms as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States.

In an interview with CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindam this week, the former California governor had a name for anti-maskers.

“You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask,” the 74-year-old Schwarzenegger said.

According to the Republican actor, it’s time for Americans to come together to beat the virus.

“The only way we prevent it is: Get vaccinated, to wear masks, to do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here,’” Schwarzenegger said.

“No, screw your freedom, because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say ‘I have the right to do XYZ,’ when you affect other people, that is when it gets serious.”

