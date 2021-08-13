Advertisement

Sheriff: No sample taken from San Diego deputy near fentanyl

A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. (San Diego...
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. (San Diego Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — No toxicology sample was taken from the San Diego deputy who the sheriff claimed had overdosed from fentanyl exposure.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore has faced sharp criticism from public health experts following his claim that Deputy David Faiivae had a near-death experience after his face came within inches of fentanyl, an opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin, during a vehicle search on July 3.

In raw body-camera footage released Thursday night, Faiivae says he has a history of falling on his head and may have had previous concussions.

Experts told The San Diego Union-Tribune that Faiivae may have had a “nocebo” — the opposite of a placebo, meaning he may have responded negatively to the thought of being exposed to fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and toxicology results are pending.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Pineville
Brennan Flory
Grant Parish Deputy chosen as Deputy of the Year for the United States
Fredrick Batiste
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Broadway Avenue fatal shooting arrested
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards, health care officials provide latest on COVID-19, including ongoing surge of hospital patients

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization
Circle K gas station on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria, La.
Shooting occurs at Alexandria Circle K on MacArthur Drive
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden’s withdrawal deadline
Louisiana Central comments on new RoyOMartin/Martco expansion in Corrigan, Texas