Shooting occurs at Alexandria Circle K on MacArthur Drive

Circle K gas station on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria, La.
Circle K gas station on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria, La.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A shooting occurred at the Circle K gas station on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Friday, August 13.

A witness told KALB that around 7 a.m. multiple people exited the convenience store before getting into a confrontation with a customer who was pumping gas. The witness said they heard shouting, followed by at least two gunshots. We’re told the person they were aiming at and the alleged shooters fled the scene before police arrived.

The City of Alexandria confirmed to KALB that police were looking into the incident and that it wasn’t immediately reported to the police.

