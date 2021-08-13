Advertisement

Trial of Hanna Barker moved to 2022

Case of the Burning Death of Levi Cole Ellerbe
Hanna Barker
Hanna Barker(NPD | Source: Natchitoches Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The trial for Hanna Barker, the Natchitoches mother accused of the July 2018 burning death of her infant son, has been pushed to 2022.

Barker is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder of a child younger than 12. The new trial date is April 25, 2022.

The trial was originally set for next month. But, on Thursday, August 12 her attorney filed a motion to continue it due to rising COVID-19 concerns. He said the rise in cases had prevented him from being able to properly prepare with Barker for trial.

The Natchitoches Parish DA’s office agreed with the continuance.

Barker’s girlfriend, Felicia Smith, took Barker’s baby, Levi Cole Ellerbe, to a ditch and poured gasoline on him and set him on fire. She pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile. She’s set to be sentenced in October.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation and toxicology results are pending.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Pineville
Brennan Flory
Grant Parish Deputy chosen as Deputy of the Year for the United States
Fredrick Batiste
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Broadway Avenue fatal shooting arrested
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards, health care officials provide latest on COVID-19, including ongoing surge of hospital patients

Latest News

Circle K gas station on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria, La.
Shooting occurs at Alexandria Circle K on MacArthur Drive
Louisiana Central comments on new RoyOMartin/Martco expansion in Corrigan, Texas
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards, health care officials provide latest on COVID-19, including ongoing surge of hospital patients