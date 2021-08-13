Trial of Hanna Barker moved to 2022

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The trial for Hanna Barker, the Natchitoches mother accused of the July 2018 burning death of her infant son, has been pushed to 2022.

Barker is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder of a child younger than 12. The new trial date is April 25, 2022.

The trial was originally set for next month. But, on Thursday, August 12 her attorney filed a motion to continue it due to rising COVID-19 concerns. He said the rise in cases had prevented him from being able to properly prepare with Barker for trial.

The Natchitoches Parish DA’s office agreed with the continuance.

Barker’s girlfriend, Felicia Smith, took Barker’s baby, Levi Cole Ellerbe, to a ditch and poured gasoline on him and set him on fire. She pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile. She’s set to be sentenced in October.

