Veteran LSU players sidelined with injuries, while newcomers shine

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU went through its first day in pads on Thursday, August 12, but the Tigers were forced indoors due to rain and lightning in the area.

Defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Tyrion Davis-Price have minor injuries, according to head coach Ed Orgeron, but he said they should both be back at practice Monday.

Senior defensive lineman Glen Logan might be out a bit longer after re-injuring his foot. Orgeron described the injury as a small break. He added the Tigers will get him back at some point during the season.

Coach O also complimented his two freshman running backs, Armoni Goodwin from Birmingham, Ala. and Corey Kiner from Cincinnati, Ohio.

True freshman wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. from Zachary is also impressing coaches with his athletic ability.

