WANTED: Alexandria PD seeks 2 suspects for carjacking, shooting

Left to Right: Zain Johnson & Nikeeshun “Nikki” Williams
Left to Right: Zain Johnson & Nikeeshun “Nikki” Williams(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating two suspects that are wanted in connection with two separate carjacking incidents and a shooting that occurred between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Friday, August 13.

APD identifies the suspects as Zain Johnson, 40, and Nikeeshun “Nikki” Williams, 42, both of Alexandria.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see them or have information about their whereabouts, contact 911 or call the APD detective division at 318-449-5099.

