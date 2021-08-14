Countdown to Kickoff: Tioga Indians

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians have built a winning tradition under head coach Kevin Cook as they finished last year with an 8-2 record before losing in the quarterfinals.

This success hasn’t come by accident as Coach Cook said no matter how much talent they lose from the year before, they never rebuild, only reload their roster.

“The expectation doesn’t change,” said Cook. “We said goodbye to 20 great seniors and 20 great starters but the expectation never changes.”

The recent senior classes for Tioga set the bar high for this year’s team and perhaps no one raised the bar more than former quarterback Blake McGehee.

This year’s starting quarterback, Gabe Sellers, sat behind McGehee for two seasons. After learning from the all-state quarterback, Sellers is ready to take full charge of the offense.

“Just watching Blake and learning from him throughout the years, he had great leadership and taught me some of the things that I do on the field right now,” said Sellers.

Seller’s athletic ability has not only caught the attention of his teammates but the coaching staff as well.

“We’ve had two all-state quarterbacks back-to-back, but neither one of them were runners,” said Cook. “Gabe brings the element of being able to run the ball a little bit.”

While Sellers will look to continue Tioga’s high-powered offense, the defense is hungry to prove that they are among the best in Central Louisiana. Anchoring down that side of the ball is defensive tackle Amery Edwards. The third-year starter said he’s ready to be a leader for the younger guys on the defense.

“From the last couple of years, I would say I learned a lot from the older guys,” said Edwards. “They taught me how to step up at a young age and taught me everything I know.”

Tioga is looking to make their seventh consecutive playoff appearance this year, and while the goal is always a trip to the Superdome, Coach Cook said the journey to get there is taking it just one play at a time.

“We always talk about just winning this play,” said Cook. “We can’t control the other plays and can’t go back in time to fix them. The only thing that matters is the thing right in front of us.”

The Indians kick off their season on Sept. 3 against Comeaux as they are aiming for their third straight district title.

