Citywide Shutdown event aims to create a positive change

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - WATCH: Several local organizations came together for a “Citywide Shutdown” event aimed at creating a positive change in the city.

Demoris Frederick, also known as DJ, organized the event that featured vendors, food, games, music, motivational speakers, and more for everyone to enjoy especially youth in the area. Frederick says with the rise in crime it’s up to the community to make a change and show the younger generation that they can be a part of that change.

