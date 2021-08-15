Free Comic Book Day brings an east coast author to Cenla

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - People from across the nation set out on a mission Saturday morning, looking for free comic books. Saturday, Aug. 14, marked Free Comic Book Day, and a Maryland author made his way to Central Louisiana to interact with his fans.

Tony Kittrell, the creator of Advent Comics, made his way to Leesville. Kittrell stopped by The Box, a comic book shop on Entrance Road, to autograph comics and take pictures with fans.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be here,” Kittrell said. “We’re a small independent company... [and] this day means a lot to us because we don’t have the reach of Marvel or DC comics. So, events live this helps us meet people and have our book in the stores, and I’m just thrilled to be here.”

Next year Free Comic Book Day will be May 7.

