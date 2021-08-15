Advertisement

Free Comic Book Day brings an east coast author to Cenla

Free Comic Book Day brings many people out looking for their favorite superheroes.
Free Comic Book Day brings many people out looking for their favorite superheroes.(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - People from across the nation set out on a mission Saturday morning, looking for free comic books. Saturday, Aug. 14, marked Free Comic Book Day, and a Maryland author made his way to Central Louisiana to interact with his fans.

Tony Kittrell, the creator of Advent Comics, made his way to Leesville. Kittrell stopped by The Box, a comic book shop on Entrance Road, to autograph comics and take pictures with fans.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be here,” Kittrell said. “We’re a small independent company... [and] this day means a lot to us because we don’t have the reach of Marvel or DC comics. So, events live this helps us meet people and have our book in the stores, and I’m just thrilled to be here.”

Next year Free Comic Book Day will be May 7.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circle K gas station on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria, La.
Shooting occurs at Alexandria Circle K on MacArthur Drive
Left to Right: Zain Johnson & Nikeeshun “Nikki” Williams
WANTED: Alexandria PD seeks 2 suspects for carjacking, shooting
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards, health care officials provide latest on COVID-19, including ongoing surge of hospital patients
Caroline Dormon Junior High School Logo
Caroline Dormon Junior High School announces partial quarantine
This is an ongoing investigation and toxicology results are pending.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Pineville

Latest News

Local organizations teamed up for a Citywide Shutdown event to raise awareness about crime and...
Citywide Shutdown event aims to create a positive change
Shooting occurs at Alexandria Circle K on MacArthur Drive
Caroline Dormon Junior High School announces partial quarantine
Caroline Dormon Junior High School Logo
Caroline Dormon Junior High School announces partial quarantine