Congressman Johnson releases statement on ongoing situation in Afghanistan

The following has been provided by the Office of Congressman Mike Johnson:

United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) released the following statement on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan:

“The American people awoke this morning to yet another incomprehensible and utterly avoidable disaster created by the incompetent Biden Administration.

“After 20 years, trillions of dollars, and thousands of American lives were spent standing up Afghanistan’s army and government, the country has been ceded back to the Taliban in less than a week due to a disastrously executed Biden drawdown.

“Afghans that have helped the United States over the years are being killed, along with their families. People are hanging onto the side of planes as they evacuate for fear of their lives under Taliban rule. There should be top to bottom accountability at the Pentagon and within the Administration for this disaster.

“That this stunning failure has been met with silence from President Biden calls into serious question his ability to carry out his duties as Commander in Chief.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.