Dodson man arrested for human trafficking, exploitation of people with infirmities

Danny Wilson Browning II
Danny Wilson Browning II(WPSO)
By WPSO and KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Dodson man was arrested on multiple counts following a welfare check.

Danny Wilson Browning II, 40, was arrested for five counts of exploitation of persons with infirmities, six counts of human trafficking and fees/licenses required. Total Bond was listed at $220,000.

The investigation determined that there were numerous victims involved.

