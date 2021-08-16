Dodson man arrested for human trafficking, exploitation of people with infirmities

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Dodson man was arrested on multiple counts following a welfare check.

Danny Wilson Browning II, 40, was arrested for five counts of exploitation of persons with infirmities, six counts of human trafficking and fees/licenses required. Total Bond was listed at $220,000.

The investigation determined that there were numerous victims involved.

